Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,132 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.65. 15,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average is $193.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.91.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

