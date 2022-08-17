Strategic Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,496 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.77. 5,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,086. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -163.93 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

