Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.72. 10,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.68 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.