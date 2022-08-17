Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 196 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded down $36.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,016.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $771.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $924.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.78 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

