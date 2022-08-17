Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,942,000 after buying an additional 147,163 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.29.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.