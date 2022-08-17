Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after buying an additional 313,297 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.68 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.90. The stock has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.