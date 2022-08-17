Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 26,551 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 2.89% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after buying an additional 374,907 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,855,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 115,161 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $134.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,221. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $167.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.08.

