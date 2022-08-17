Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 9,480 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51,107.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 672,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.81. 60,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,556,665. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.