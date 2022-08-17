Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.67. 22,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,966. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

