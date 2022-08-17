Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $52.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 981,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,079 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $52,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,001. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

