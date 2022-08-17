Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.75. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,294. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.06.

