Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,209 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QUAL traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,046 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.