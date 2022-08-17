Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.11. 5,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.27 and a 200-day moving average of $255.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.