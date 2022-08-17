Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 11.6 %
NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
