Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 11.6 %

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

