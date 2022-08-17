Sumokoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,439.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $904,807.62 and $5,439.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,810,681 coins and its circulating supply is 47,110,681 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

