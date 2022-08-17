Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Raised to $193.00 at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.53. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 175,640 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

