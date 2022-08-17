Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,220 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Sun Life Financial worth $82,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.79. 7,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,925. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.539 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

