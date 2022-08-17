Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $424.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Sunlight Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 140.74%. Analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,764,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at $8,891,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.