Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.
Sunlight Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SUNL opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $424.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,764,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at $8,891,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
