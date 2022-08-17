SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $24.91. SunPower shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 18,672 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

SunPower Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

