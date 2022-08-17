Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Up 6.2%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 3,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 320,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.