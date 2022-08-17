Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

