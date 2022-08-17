Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $42.44 million and $919,480.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.54 or 0.07844102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00172426 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,971,475 coins and its circulating supply is 364,487,264 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

