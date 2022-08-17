Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) fell 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. 162,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 181,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SGI. Cormark lifted their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market cap of C$67.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.