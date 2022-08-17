SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $973,072.28 and approximately $1,972.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,763,128 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

