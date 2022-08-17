SuperRare (RARE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.67 Million

SuperRare (RARE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,440.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00128866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070559 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

RARE is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare.

According to CryptoCompare, "Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. "

