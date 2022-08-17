Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.67

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.67 and traded as low as C$8.88. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 524,320 shares changing hands.

Surge Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The company has a market cap of C$792.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.32%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.