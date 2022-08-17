SVB Investment Services Inc. Buys 50,534 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

SVB Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 3.7% of SVB Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SVB Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 24,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,674. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $52.15.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
