SVB Investment Services Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SVB Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of SVB Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SVB Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,252. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

