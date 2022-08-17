SVB Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

SVB Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Proterra Stock Down 4.6 %

Proterra Company Profile

Shares of PTRA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.34. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

