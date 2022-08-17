Switch, Inc. (SWCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Switch has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Switch has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Switch

Institutional Trading of Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Switch by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.