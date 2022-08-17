SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1,012.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00226805 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00486580 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,507,442 coins and its circulating supply is 117,853,725 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.