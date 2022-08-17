Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.85 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,918. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $392.00.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

