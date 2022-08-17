Syscoin (SYS) Tops One Day Volume of $2.79 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $117.09 million and $2.79 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00261379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 657,533,304 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

