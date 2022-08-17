Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,425. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

