Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $330.29. 2,363,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

