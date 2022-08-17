Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in UFP Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 539,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFPI traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $88.78. 6,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,647. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,234. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.