Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 216,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 108,919 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

UNVR stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,116. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,414 shares of company stock valued at $920,527 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

