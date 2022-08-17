Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

TSM traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,987,816. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

