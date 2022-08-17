Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.
