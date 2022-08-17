Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Shares of TGT opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

