Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Target were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.84. The stock had a trading volume of 294,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

