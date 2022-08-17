Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.71

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.71 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 10.33 ($0.12). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 929,225 shares traded.

Tavistock Investments Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of £49.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71.

Tavistock Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 0.07 ($0.00) dividend. This is an increase from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Tavistock Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tavistock Investments

About Tavistock Investments

In related news, insider Brian Raven bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,224.75). In other news, insider Oliver Charles Cooke bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($10,874.82). Also, insider Brian Raven purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,224.75). Insiders have purchased 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,000 over the last three months.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

