Tcwp LLC Acquires New Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 200.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

