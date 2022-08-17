Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 1,307 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5,746.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $277.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.09 and its 200-day moving average is $299.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.22.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

