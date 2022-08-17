Tcwp LLC Buys New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TYL opened at $410.85 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

