Tcwp LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

