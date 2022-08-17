Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 1,010 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $351.13 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.61.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

