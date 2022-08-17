Tcwp LLC Invests $312,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,306,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $126.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.95.

