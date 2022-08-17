Tcwp LLC Invests $319,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 219,240 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 886,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,671,000 after acquiring an additional 143,130 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,327,000 after buying an additional 138,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,296,000 after buying an additional 80,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $94.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

