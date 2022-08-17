Tcwp LLC Invests $469,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

